Florida agencies arrest 39 in sex sting
The Polk County Sheriff's Office and partnering agencies worked together on an undercover investigation focusing on those who travel to have sex with minors and prostitution-related offenses and arrested a total of 39 suspects. Beginning on May 15, through May 21, undercover detectives from multiple agencies conducted a week-long undercover joint investigation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeb Bush: Teachers unions blocking education pr...
|11 hr
|Yep
|1
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|Mon
|Bye bye
|33
|Central Florida leaders fear big loss if voters...
|May 20
|Peter
|2
|700K in scholarships
|May 20
|johnriven
|1
|A good way to learn the fashion
|May 18
|Andymolly
|1
|Bush ridicules Trump's fitness to lead military... (Oct '15)
|May 16
|Cabbage Memory
|52
|Review: Trusted Research Chemical Shop Forum !
|May 16
|outlaw
|6
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC