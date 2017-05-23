Florida agencies arrest 39 in sex sting

The Polk County Sheriff's Office and partnering agencies worked together on an undercover investigation focusing on those who travel to have sex with minors and prostitution-related offenses and arrested a total of 39 suspects. Beginning on May 15, through May 21, undercover detectives from multiple agencies conducted a week-long undercover joint investigation.

