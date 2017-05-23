Fla. man charged with murder uses 'oral sex' as defense
Rep. Alcee Hastings, D-Fla., started a nasty fight in Congress when he dared to call Texas "crazy."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeb Bush: Teachers unions blocking education pr...
|23 hr
|Yep
|1
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|May 22
|Bye bye
|33
|Central Florida leaders fear big loss if voters...
|May 20
|Peter
|2
|700K in scholarships
|May 20
|johnriven
|1
|A good way to learn the fashion
|May 18
|Andymolly
|1
|Bush ridicules Trump's fitness to lead military... (Oct '15)
|May 16
|Cabbage Memory
|52
|Review: Trusted Research Chemical Shop Forum !
|May 16
|outlaw
|6
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC