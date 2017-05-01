Five Things to Know in Florida for May 2

Five Things to Know in Florida for May 2

9 hrs ago Read more: Navarre Press

The crash occurred around 8 p.m. Saturday on Perdido Key, which is near Pensacola in the Florida Panhandle. Eric Watt is charged with DUI involving serious bodily injury and officials say he may face additional charges.

