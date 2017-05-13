Five Stories That Show How Incompeten...

Five Stories That Show How Incompetent the Florida Democrats Are

Where the Florida Republican Party is hell-bent on making life worse for every poor person in the state and turning the Everglades into the Rick Scott Memorial River of Oil, the Florida Democrats are simply an incompetent group of corporate boot-lickers who have no idea how to actually win elections. Despite the fact that registered Democratic voters outnumber Republicans in Florida, Democratic candidates are routinely trounced in local and federal elections, and can barely win seats within extremely blue cities like Miami.

