Fight fire with fire - Florida-smart, through science

This is a time lapse video of a dormant season prescribed fire in a mixed longleaf pine / slash pine flatwoods stand in the University of Florida Austin Car ... This is a time lapse video of a dormant season prescribed fire in a mixed longleaf pine / slash pine flatwoods stand in the University of Florida Austin Car ... This might be tough to hear right now, but we need fire. The thing is, we need it on our terms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.