Federal prosecutor found dead on Florida beach
Hollywood police spokeswoman Miranda Grossman said Thursday that the body of 37-year-old Beranton J. Whisenant Jr. was found early Wednesday by a passerby on the city's beach. She said detectives are trying to determine if the death was a homicide, suicide or something else.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deltona tops 90,000 residents in latest Census ...
|13 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|1
|Jeb Bush: Teachers unions blocking education pr...
|May 23
|Yep
|1
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|May 22
|Bye bye
|33
|Central Florida leaders fear big loss if voters...
|May 20
|Peter
|2
|700K in scholarships
|May 20
|johnriven
|1
|A good way to learn the fashion
|May 18
|Andymolly
|1
|Bush ridicules Trump's fitness to lead military... (Oct '15)
|May 16
|Cabbage Memory
|52
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC