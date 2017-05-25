Federal prosecutor found dead on Flor...

Federal prosecutor found dead on Florida beach

Yesterday Read more: The Miami Herald

Hollywood police spokeswoman Miranda Grossman said Thursday that the body of 37-year-old Beranton J. Whisenant Jr. was found early Wednesday by a passerby on the city's beach. She said detectives are trying to determine if the death was a homicide, suicide or something else.

