Federal judge dismisses lawsuit over ...

Federal judge dismisses lawsuit over bonds for All Aboard Florida's Brightline

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Palm Beach Post

The first Brightline train has arrived, housed in the company's rail repair facility off of Division Avenue in West Palm Beach on December 14, 2016. U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper ruled that the lawsuits were moot because the U.S. Department of Transportation has withdrawn its 2014 approval granting Brightline permission to sell up to $1.75 billion in bonds to pay for the rail project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bankruptcy drama for Jay Black continues (Aug '06) 1 hr concerned res 6,618
News Unemployment benefits in Florida: Questions and... (Feb '09) 7 hr littleme34 447
News Florida bill shifts 'Stand Your Ground' burden ... 9 hr Supermans Cape Coral 5
News Jeb Bush Bashes Donald Trump After Debate - Def... (Sep '15) May 8 BlunderCONS 4
Warning Get-rc.to is Scamming. May 5 BiZKiT 3
Review: scammer moderators chemsarus ! May 5 BiZKiT 7
Review: Trusted Research Chemical Shop Forum ! May 5 BiZKiT 4
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,971 • Total comments across all topics: 280,939,363

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC