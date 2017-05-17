Federal dollars arrive to combat South Florida's heroin epidemic
Remember flakka, the drug that made some users tear off their clothes and run naked through the streets? That was nothing, experts say. Remember flakka, the drug that made some users tear off their clothes and run naked through the streets? That was nothing, experts say.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bush ridicules Trump's fitness to lead military... (Oct '15)
|Tue
|Cabbage Memory
|52
|Review: Trusted Research Chemical Shop Forum !
|Tue
|outlaw
|6
|Finding someone I lived and worked with in Flor...
|Mon
|Jeff
|1
|gab-place
|May 15
|GAB-PLACE
|1
|Bills seek to ban immigrant a sanctuariesa in F...
|May 13
|Rico from East Lo...
|3
|Intense mosquito season looms as drought continues
|May 13
|Outdoorist
|1
|Florida bill shifts 'Stand Your Ground' burden ...
|May 12
|Quitcherbeachin
|6
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC