Evacuations broaden as wildfires threaten small communities
A mandatory evacuation has broadened as a wildfire near the Georgia-Florida line threatens small communities on the edge of the Okefenokee Swamp. Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge supervisory ranger Susan Heisey said Monday that Moniac and Canaday Loop are ordered to evacuate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeb Bush Bashes Donald Trump After Debate - Def... (Sep '15)
|11 hr
|BlunderCONS
|4
|Bankruptcy drama for Jay Black continues (Aug '06)
|May 5
|Brenda H
|6,617
|Warning Get-rc.to is Scamming.
|May 5
|BiZKiT
|3
|Review: scammer moderators chemsarus !
|May 5
|BiZKiT
|7
|Review: Trusted Research Chemical Shop Forum !
|May 5
|BiZKiT
|4
|Feds charge Winn-Dixie with selling undersized ... (Apr '06)
|May 4
|Mango
|60
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|May 3
|JULIO
|32
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC