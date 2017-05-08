Escaped zebra runs loose in Florida neighborhood
An escaped zebra shocked Wimauma, Florida residents as it ran through a neighborhood and was involved in a car accident. The Hillsborough Sheriff's Office was able to capture the zebra and return it to its owner.
