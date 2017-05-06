Escaped zebra causes traffic crash in...

Escaped zebra causes traffic crash in Florida

18 hrs ago

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office shared video of the escaped zebra running through a sandy area as officers pursued it in a helicopter Friday afternoon. At about 2 p.m. the zebra collided with the driver's side of 21-year-old Nathaniel Jolley's Ford F-150 pickup and shattered the side view mirror.

