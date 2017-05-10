DeVos booed delivering...

The Latest on the appearance of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos at Bethune-Cookman University : 1:30 p.m. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos was nearly drowned out by boos, catcalls and scattered applause as she delivered the commencement speech at historically black Bethune-Cookman University in Florida. Many of the graduating students turned their back on DeVos, who has offended many African-Americans by invoking the colleges created in response to racist laws as a great example of school choice.

