Daughter of ex-Florida governor Graham seeks his same seat

Former Democratic U.S. Rep. Gwen Graham entered the Florida governor's race on Tuesday, hoping to win the seat her father held two terms before serving in the U.S. Senate . Graham made her announcement in Miami-Dade County, where she lived until she moved into the governor's mansion at age 15 when her father, Bob Graham, took office.

