Critics call for veto of massive Florida education bill | Florida Trend Education
After lawmakers ignored their calls to vote down a sprawling education bill, opponents of the wide-ranging measure have turned to Gov. Rick Scott as their last hope to stop the proposal from becoming law. Critics object to how the education bill emerged from budget negotiations last Friday crammed with pieces of a dozen separate bills plus $414 million in spending attached.
