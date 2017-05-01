Crime 17 mins ago 5:17 a.m.Police: 2 charged in death of teen pinned beneath minivan
A Florida man has been arrested after a teen was fatally pinned beneath a minivan. News outlets report 22-year-old Nelson Strohaker was arrested Saturday on multiple offenses connected with the death of 16-year-old Christopher Johnson.
