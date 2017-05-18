Corcoran misleads on negotiations of ...

Corcoran misleads on negotiations of Florida education bill

Read more: The Miami Herald

Florida House Speaker Richard Corcoran says his critics are wrong that the state's main education bill was hammered out behind closed doors during the recently ended legislative session. Corcoran tweeted that it is "fiction" to say that the "best and brightest teachers and principals provision in HB 7069 was NOT made public."

