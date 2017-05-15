Client Alert: Medical Marijuana - Florida Legislative Update

When Florida's regular legislative session came to a close on the evening of May 5, 2017, lawmakers had yet to reach a consensus on how to implement "Amendment 2" the state's recently passed addition of Section 29 to Article X of the Florida Constitution providing expanded access to medical marijuana. As a result, physicians seeking to order medical marijuana for qualifying patients with debilitating conditions under Amendment 2 as well as dispensing organizations, entrepreneurs, employers, their attorneys, and ultimately the patients continue waiting for answers as to how the amendment will be put into practice.

