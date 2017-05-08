Chaos at Florida airport after Spirit...

Chaos at Florida airport after Spirit flights canceled

13 hrs ago

Broward Sheriff's officials tell ABC News that deputies were called to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Monday to deal with angry passengers. Videos posted online show deputies trying to break up fights and detaining some unruly passengers.

