Central Florida leaders fear big loss if voters pass extra homestead exemption

There are 2 comments on the The Orlando Sentinel story from 48 min ago, titled Central Florida leaders fear big loss if voters pass extra homestead exemption. In it, The Orlando Sentinel reports that:

In November 2018, Florida voters will decide if the homestead exemption should be increased by $25,000. Thanks to state lawmakers, Florida voters will have the chance to give themselves a property-tax break worth about $275 for the average homeowner next year.

Dan Fraley

Saint Cloud, FL

#1 19 hrs ago
If our Orange County Political Leaders (Mayor/Commissioners) can vote for pay raises without any “PUBLIC NOTICE” and without regard how to get the money to pay for it. Why can’t we at Orange County vote for lowering our Property Taxes!!!

Peter

United States

#2 10 hrs ago
Ok
