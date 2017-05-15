Celebrating moms of all kinds on Mother's Day
The Florida Department of Children and Families estimates there are more than 12,000 kids in licensed foster care. This Mother's Day, WTXL is highlighting the work foster mothers do to help Florida children who've been abused, abandoned, or simply don't have a parent to rely on.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTXL.
Comments
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finding someone I lived and worked with in Flor...
|31 min
|Jeff
|1
|gab-place
|1 hr
|GAB-PLACE
|1
|Review: Trusted Research Chemical Shop Forum !
|Sun
|BiZKiT
|5
|Bills seek to ban immigrant a sanctuariesa in F...
|May 13
|Rico from East Lo...
|3
|Intense mosquito season looms as drought continues
|May 13
|Outdoorist
|1
|Florida bill shifts 'Stand Your Ground' burden ...
|May 12
|Quitcherbeachin
|6
|Bankruptcy drama for Jay Black continues (Aug '06)
|May 11
|concerned res
|6,618
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC