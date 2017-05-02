Bicyclist Killed in Collision with Florida Police Officer
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Assistant Chief Scott Dingee told reporters the crash happened Monday night. The officer wasn't using his emergency lights or siren since it wasn't a high-priority call.
