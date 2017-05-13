Baez leaves Democratic race for Flori...

Baez leaves Democratic race for Florida Senate

Yesterday Read more: The Miami Herald

State Rep. Daisy Baez's short-lived candidacy for the Florida Senate came to end Friday, doomed politically by a crowded Democratic primary and the likelihood that she'd be attacked as a carpetbagger. Baez dropped out of the race for Senate District 40 just 19 days after it began , citing her ailing mother's deteriorating health.

