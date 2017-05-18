An easy call on Haiti for Trump - jus...

An easy call on Haiti for Trump - just heed Florida's advice

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

In the dozen years she has lived in the U.S., Miramar resident Farah Larrieux has built a successful career as a bilingual television host and Haitian-American community activist. In the dozen years she has lived in the U.S., Miramar resident Farah Larrieux has built a successful career as a bilingual television host and Haitian-American community activist.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
700K in scholarships 3 hr johnriven 1
News Central Florida leaders fear big loss if voters... 7 hr Dan Fraley 1
A good way to learn the fashion Thu Andymolly 1
News Bush ridicules Trump's fitness to lead military... (Oct '15) May 16 Cabbage Memory 52
Review: Trusted Research Chemical Shop Forum ! May 16 outlaw 6
Finding someone I lived and worked with in Flor... May 15 Jeff 1
gab-place May 15 GAB-PLACE 1
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,308 • Total comments across all topics: 281,155,793

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC