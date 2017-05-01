Agriculture Commissioner Putnam Runni...

Agriculture Commissioner Putnam Running for Florida Governor

Read more: WTXL

Putnam filed his paperwork on Monday to seek the seat being vacated by Republican Gov. Rick Scott due to term limits. Putnam was first elected in 2010 after serving five terms in Congress, where he was one of the highest ranking Republican members of the U.S. House.

