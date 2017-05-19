After Pulse, police may need to change tactics, report says
Police protocol for hostage situations during terrorist attacks may need to change in the wake of the Pulse nightclub massacre last year, according to the group hired by the U.S. Department of Justice to review the Orlando attack. Local law enforcement agencies should create policies specifically for terrorism involving suicide bombers or hostage situations, researchers from the Police Foundation suggested in a new journal article that examines lessons from the mass shootings in Orlando - where 49 people died - and San Bernardino, Calif.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cop asks injured cyclist if he's 'a legal citiz...
|5 hr
|Wildchild
|2
|clue klux flux ..clus clock lcok lcok ....me ca...
|7 hr
|beach boys
|1
|Deltona tops 90,000 residents in latest Census ...
|Fri
|Fitus T Bluster
|1
|Jeb Bush: Teachers unions blocking education pr...
|May 23
|Yep
|1
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|May 22
|Bye bye
|33
|Central Florida leaders fear big loss if voters...
|May 20
|Peter
|2
|700K in scholarships
|May 20
|johnriven
|1
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC