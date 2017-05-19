After Pulse, police may need to chang...

After Pulse, police may need to change tactics, report says

1 hr ago

Police protocol for hostage situations during terrorist attacks may need to change in the wake of the Pulse nightclub massacre last year, according to the group hired by the U.S. Department of Justice to review the Orlando attack. Local law enforcement agencies should create policies specifically for terrorism involving suicide bombers or hostage situations, researchers from the Police Foundation suggested in a new journal article that examines lessons from the mass shootings in Orlando - where 49 people died - and San Bernardino, Calif.

