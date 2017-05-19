Affordable housing: Florida's quiet c...

Affordable housing: Florida's quiet crisis | Editorial

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

As housing costs rise and incomes stagnate, the nagging shortage of affordable housing is fast becoming a crisis. The lack of apartments and homes available to Americans of low to moderate income is a nationwide problem, but South Florida feels it more acutely than all but a few metro areas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Central Florida leaders fear big loss if voters... 23 min Dan Fraley 1
A good way to learn the fashion Thu Andymolly 1
News Bush ridicules Trump's fitness to lead military... (Oct '15) May 16 Cabbage Memory 52
Review: Trusted Research Chemical Shop Forum ! May 16 outlaw 6
Finding someone I lived and worked with in Flor... May 15 Jeff 1
gab-place May 15 GAB-PLACE 1
News Bills seek to ban immigrant a sanctuariesa in F... May 13 Rico from East Lo... 3
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,592 • Total comments across all topics: 281,148,974

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC