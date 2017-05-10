A 'body farm' where researchers can study decomposing bodies is opening in Florida
A scientific facility where researchers can study how corpses decompose will open next week in the Tampa Bay area with the burial of four donated bodies. Colloquially known as a "body farm," the five-acre patch of land north of Tampa is the seventh in the nation and the first in Florida's subtropical environment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Florida bill shifts 'Stand Your Ground' burden ...
|Fri
|Quitcherbeachin
|6
|Bankruptcy drama for Jay Black continues (Aug '06)
|Thu
|concerned res
|6,618
|Unemployment benefits in Florida: Questions and... (Feb '09)
|Thu
|littleme34
|447
|Jeb Bush Bashes Donald Trump After Debate - Def... (Sep '15)
|May 8
|BlunderCONS
|4
|Warning Get-rc.to is Scamming.
|May 5
|BiZKiT
|3
|Review: scammer moderators chemsarus !
|May 5
|BiZKiT
|7
|Review: Trusted Research Chemical Shop Forum !
|May 5
|BiZKiT
|4
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC