A 'body farm' where researchers can study decomposing bodies is opening in Florida

A scientific facility where researchers can study how corpses decompose will open next week in the Tampa Bay area with the burial of four donated bodies. Colloquially known as a "body farm," the five-acre patch of land north of Tampa is the seventh in the nation and the first in Florida's subtropical environment.

