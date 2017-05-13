3 killed in central Florida crash
A teenager and two adults are dead and two others were seriously injured after a crash in the Orlando area. The Florida Highway Patrol says a man was aggressively driving a BMW when he lost control, traveled into the median and flipped over onto a pick-up truck Saturday.
