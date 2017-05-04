2 governors, 2 different approaches t...

2 governors, 2 different approaches to fight opioid crisis

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: MyHighPlains.com

Lawmakers across the country are trying various methods to combat the staggering opioid epidemic, and two states' governors are taking matters into their own hands to fight the escalating crisis. Republican Florida Gov. Rick Scott signed an executive order Wednesday declaring a statewide public health emergency in response to the problem, according to a statement from his office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bankruptcy drama for Jay Black continues (Aug '06) 9 hr Brenda H 6,617
Warning Get-rc.to is Scamming. 14 hr BiZKiT 3
Review: scammer moderators chemsarus ! 14 hr BiZKiT 7
Review: Trusted Research Chemical Shop Forum ! 14 hr BiZKiT 4
News Feds charge Winn-Dixie with selling undersized ... (Apr '06) Thu Mango 60
News Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09) May 3 JULIO 32
News Florida blaze spreads after ripping through hom... Apr 29 joe 16
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,432 • Total comments across all topics: 280,803,861

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC