2 governors, 2 different approaches to fight opioid crisis
Lawmakers across the country are trying various methods to combat the staggering opioid epidemic, and two states' governors are taking matters into their own hands to fight the escalating crisis. Republican Florida Gov. Rick Scott signed an executive order Wednesday declaring a statewide public health emergency in response to the problem, according to a statement from his office.
