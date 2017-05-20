13-year-old boy killed by train walking bike near tracks
Police say a 13-year-old boy has died after being hit by a SunRail train while walking his bicycle near the tracks during rush hour in central Florida. Authorities say Marcees Kilpatrick was pronounced dead at the scene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|2 hr
|Bye bye
|33
|Central Florida leaders fear big loss if voters...
|Sat
|Peter
|2
|700K in scholarships
|Sat
|johnriven
|1
|A good way to learn the fashion
|May 18
|Andymolly
|1
|Bush ridicules Trump's fitness to lead military... (Oct '15)
|May 16
|Cabbage Memory
|52
|Review: Trusted Research Chemical Shop Forum !
|May 16
|outlaw
|6
|Finding someone I lived and worked with in Flor...
|May 15
|Jeff
|1
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC