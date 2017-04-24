Work requirements for Florida Medicaid recipients move forward in House
Some low-income people who rely on Medicaid may have to meet new work requirements to keep their healthcare under legislation passed by the Florida House on Wednesday. Medicaid recipients who are able to work would have to prove to the state that they are working, actively seeking work or enrolled in a job-training program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The NAACP's fight against private school vouchers (May '06)
|14 hr
|Created
|6
|Florida blaze spreads after ripping through hom...
|18 hr
|Pill a Delphia
|14
|Review: scammer moderators chemsarus !
|Tue
|Garret
|6
|Trump: Bush can't run campaign, shouldn't run US (Oct '15)
|Apr 24
|Julios Lottery ti...
|7
|Warning Get-rc.to is Scamming.
|Apr 21
|Garret
|2
|Get-rc.to und rc-supply.co Beware Scam Police !? (Oct '16)
|Apr 21
|Garret
|9
|The number of daily opioid overdoses in South F...
|Apr 20
|casa b
|1
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC