Woman accused of strangling baby with Halloween lights is charged
Florida resident Kristen DePasquale, pictured here in a booking photo at the Seminole County Jail, has been charged in the strangulation death of her toddler daughter last Nov. with a string of Halloween lights. A central Florida woman has been charged in the death of her 18-month-old daughter, accused of strangling the toddler with a string of Halloween lights last Nov. Kristen DePasquale, 27, faces charges of premeditated murder and child abuse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: scammer moderators chemsarus !
|3 hr
|Jesus
|5
|Trump: Bush can't run campaign, shouldn't run US (Oct '15)
|18 hr
|Julios Lottery ti...
|7
|Florida blaze spreads after ripping through hom...
|Sun
|Trump s Birtherex...
|13
|Warning Get-rc.to is Scamming.
|Apr 21
|Garret
|2
|Get-rc.to und rc-supply.co Beware Scam Police !? (Oct '16)
|Apr 21
|Garret
|9
|The number of daily opioid overdoses in South F...
|Apr 20
|casa b
|1
|This and That (Dec '08)
|Apr 17
|Sarah
|25,994
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC