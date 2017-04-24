Woman accused of strangling baby with Halloween lights is charged

Florida resident Kristen DePasquale, pictured here in a booking photo at the Seminole County Jail, has been charged in the strangulation death of her toddler daughter last Nov. with a string of Halloween lights. A central Florida woman has been charged in the death of her 18-month-old daughter, accused of strangling the toddler with a string of Halloween lights last Nov. Kristen DePasquale, 27, faces charges of premeditated murder and child abuse.

