Wildfires scorch parts of Florida; gov. declares emergency
In this Saturday, April 8, 2017 photo, aircraft from the U.S. Forestry Service and the Florida Forestry Service work to contain a massive wildfire in Hernando Beach, Fla. Gov. Rick Scott on Tuesday, April 11 declared a State of Emergency for Florida in response to the wildfires actively burning across the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump denies climate change, but could one day ...
|6 hr
|Mikey
|5
|Profile: Miranda Blackwell
|13 hr
|Labia Whisperer
|2
|Safe shipping Research Chemicals Shop to Austr...
|Mon
|ChemsarusCRU
|12
|This and That (Dec '08)
|Apr 9
|Clues
|25,993
|Hooters 2011 Halloween Bikini Contest - More ph... (Oct '11)
|Apr 9
|40ish
|6
|2010 Florida Governor Race Election Results a "... (Nov '10)
|Apr 8
|The Peoples Media
|3,013
|Women that shop the Net
|Apr 8
|linda35ny
|1
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC