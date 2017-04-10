Wildfires scorch parts of Florida; go...

Wildfires scorch parts of Florida; gov. declares emergency

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

Gov. Rick Scott said the proclamation will make it easier for state, regional and local agencies to "quickly work together to protect our families, visitors and communities." Wildfires are burning on a total of more than 23,800 acres of land and have destroyed 19 homes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump denies climate change, but could one day ... 6 hr Mikey 5
News Profile: Miranda Blackwell 13 hr Labia Whisperer 2
Safe shipping Research Chemicals Shop to Austr... Mon ChemsarusCRU 12
This and That (Dec '08) Apr 9 Clues 25,993
News Hooters 2011 Halloween Bikini Contest - More ph... (Oct '11) Apr 9 40ish 6
News 2010 Florida Governor Race Election Results a "... (Nov '10) Apr 8 The Peoples Media 3,013
Women that shop the Net Apr 8 linda35ny 1
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iraq
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,568 • Total comments across all topics: 280,222,085

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC