Wildfires rage across Florida, destroying homes and displacing thousands
Three separate wildfires raged across parts of Florida on Saturday, burning up homes and forcing the evacuation of thousands of residents. One blaze has burned 5,500 acres and destroyed nine homes in Collier County near Naples as of Saturday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWLM-AM Willmar.
Comments
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Florida blaze spreads after ripping through hom...
|6 min
|davy
|10
|Review: scammer moderators chemsarus !
|Sat
|BiZKiT
|1
|Warning Get-rc.to is Scamming.
|Fri
|Garret
|2
|Get-rc.to und rc-supply.co Beware Scam Police !? (Oct '16)
|Fri
|Garret
|9
|The number of daily opioid overdoses in South F...
|Thu
|casa b
|1
|This and That (Dec '08)
|Apr 17
|Sarah
|25,994
|How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14)
|Apr 14
|Pro Bass Shop
|9
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC