Wildfires rage across Florida, destroying homes and displacing thousands

Three separate wildfires raged across parts of Florida on Saturday, burning up homes and forcing the evacuation of thousands of residents. One blaze has burned 5,500 acres and destroyed nine homes in Collier County near Naples as of Saturday morning.

