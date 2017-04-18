Wildfire threatens 2,000 homes in sou...

Wildfire threatens 2,000 homes in southwest Florida

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

A wildfire in southwest Florida triggered evacuation orders for about 2,000 homes on Friday, prompting the governor to deploy National Guard troops to help residents fleeing the flames. The wildfire has charred about 4,800 acres in Collier County and forced residents to evacuate their houses in the Golden Gate Estates area of Naples, said Clark Ryals, a senior forester for the Florida Forest Service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: scammer moderators chemsarus ! 13 hr BiZKiT 1
Warning Get-rc.to is Scamming. Fri Garret 2
Get-rc.to und rc-supply.co Beware Scam Police !? (Oct '16) Fri Garret 9
News The number of daily opioid overdoses in South F... Thu casa b 1
This and That (Dec '08) Apr 17 Sarah 25,994
News How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14) Apr 14 Pro Bass Shop 9
News Wildfires scorch parts of Florida; gov. declare... Apr 14 RustyS 3
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,633 • Total comments across all topics: 280,484,426

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC