Wildfire threatens 2,000 homes in southwest Florida
A wildfire in southwest Florida triggered evacuation orders for about 2,000 homes on Friday, prompting the governor to deploy National Guard troops to help residents fleeing the flames. The wildfire has charred about 4,800 acres in Collier County and forced residents to evacuate their houses in the Golden Gate Estates area of Naples, said Clark Ryals, a senior forester for the Florida Forest Service.
