Wife of Pulse gunman extradited to Fl...

Wife of Pulse gunman extradited to Florida, attorney says

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: WDBO-AM Orlando

The wife of the Pulse gunman is no longer in custody at the Alameda County Jail in California, Channel 9's Shannon Butler confirmed. In a motion filed Tuesday, Noor Salman waived her right for a removal hearing scheduled for Monday and will not fight extradition to Florida.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDBO-AM Orlando.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Research Chemicals shop EU Forum. 22 hr Franco 20
This and That (Dec '08) 23 hr Sarah 25,992
News Carson rakes in $9 million over the summer (Sep '15) Wed BlunderCONgress 4
News Jeb Bush defends brother, says George W. Bush '... (Sep '15) Tue blockhead deserters 16
News 'I can't believe the polls are true': A day wit... Apr 4 strange things go... 24
Dress & Top's for Spring and Summer Apr 2 linda35ny 1
pha.privatetrade erfahrung Apr 2 BiZKiT 74
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,123 • Total comments across all topics: 280,120,234

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC