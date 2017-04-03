Wife of Pulse gunman extradited to Florida, attorney says
The wife of the Pulse gunman is no longer in custody at the Alameda County Jail in California, Channel 9's Shannon Butler confirmed. In a motion filed Tuesday, Noor Salman waived her right for a removal hearing scheduled for Monday and will not fight extradition to Florida.
