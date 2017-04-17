Wife of Orlando cop with PTSD from Pulse shooting to testify before Florida Senate committee
Orlando Police officer Gerry Realin was part of the small hazmat team that was responsible for removing the bodies from Pulse nightclub. He now struggles with PTSD and blood pressure so high he was recently admitted to the hospital.
