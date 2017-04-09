Florida Atlantic University's Elasmobranch Research Labratory in Boca Raton, was forced to alter a shark study now in its seventh year because of Monday's airspace restrictions over Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. Why springtime is shark time in coastal Florida waters Florida Atlantic University's Elasmobranch Research Labratory in Boca Raton, was forced to alter a shark study now in its seventh year because of Monday's airspace restrictions over Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.