Weather service announces several advisories for NW Florida Updated at
The National Weather Service released several advisories Saturday for areas across Northwest Florida and updated the threat of severe thunderstorms in the region, beginning on Sunday afternoon. Severe thunderstorms remain in the forecast, currently forecast for a 40 to 80 percent chance after 1 p.m. Sunday.
