VIDEO: Loud sex sounds interrupt pro tennis match in Florida
Frances Tiafoe was about to serve Mitchell Krueger during their Tuesday night match in the Sarasota Open when he paused and flashed a smile of disbelief over the sound of a woman moaning in pleasure. Broadcaster Mike Cation initially described the sounds as coming from someone playing a pornographic video in the stands, but later said they were coming from an apartment nearby.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|This and That (Dec '08)
|Apr 17
|Sarah
|25,994
|How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14)
|Apr 14
|Pro Bass Shop
|9
|Wildfires scorch parts of Florida; gov. declare...
|Apr 14
|RustyS
|3
|Hooters 2011 Halloween Bikini Contest - More ph... (Oct '11)
|Apr 12
|Micheal
|8
|Wake up our Food and Water is being poisoned..
|Apr 12
|SoyPenisMinutae
|2
|Trump denies climate change, but could one day ...
|Apr 11
|Mikey
|5
|Profile: Miranda Blackwell
|Apr 11
|Labia Whisperer
|2
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC