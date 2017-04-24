VIDEO: Florida student beaten at scho...

VIDEO: Florida student beaten at school dismissal, no one stopped

Read more: Palm Beach Post

Cell phone video captured Marliuz Guzzo, a ninth grader from Orlando, being kicked and stomped to the ground, WKMG reported. The girl's father called police after she arrived home from school with bumps and bruises all over her body, according to WKMG.

