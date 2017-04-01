VIDEO: 2 small planes collide mid-air...

VIDEO: 2 small planes collide mid-air in Florida, killing 2 people

23 hrs ago

The planes crashed into a wooded area west of Interstate 95 near Edgewater on Saturday morning, killing both pilots, the Edgewater Fire Rescue Department reported on its Facebook page. A witness told The Daytona Beach News-Journal that she saw the planes collide around 8:45 a.m. while flying in formation with several other planes.

