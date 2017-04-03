Trump, who scorned Obama's golf habits, outpacing him in rounds
President Donald Trump is well outpacing his predecessor on the green, making his 16th visit to one of his eponymous golf courses since taking office as he marks the end of another weekend at his Florida getaway. Trump was spotted Sunday driving a golf cart and making a putt at his Trump International Golf Course -- the only sign of his activities at the facility since his handlers have declined to detail what he's doing inside the private establishment.
