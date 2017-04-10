Trump taps lawyer involved with Trump...

Trump taps lawyer involved with Trump U case for federal job

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: KAUZ

Carlos G. Muniz, a form... . President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with business leaders in the State Department Library on the White House complex in Washington, Tuesday, April 11, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wake up our Food and Water is being poisoned.. 1 hr SoyPenisMinutae 2
News Hooters 2011 Halloween Bikini Contest - More ph... (Oct '11) 1 hr In related news 7
News Trump denies climate change, but could one day ... Tue Mikey 5
News Profile: Miranda Blackwell Tue Labia Whisperer 2
Safe shipping Research Chemicals Shop to Austr... Mon ChemsarusCRU 12
This and That (Dec '08) Apr 9 Clues 25,993
News 2010 Florida Governor Race Election Results a "... (Nov '10) Apr 8 The Peoples Media 3,013
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,387 • Total comments across all topics: 280,241,359

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC