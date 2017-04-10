Trump taps lawyer involved with Trump U case for federal job
In this June 11, 2016 file photo, Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi gestures as he speaks to supporters of then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a rally in Tampa, Fla. Carlos G. Muniz, a former top aide Pam Bondi involved in her office's decision not to pursue legal action against Trump University has been chosen to serve as the top lawyer at the Education Department.
