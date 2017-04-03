Tornado watch posted for Volusia and ...

Tornado watch posted for Volusia and Flagler counties and North Florida overnight

A line of storms approaching from the Gulf of Mexico has prompted the National Weather Service to post a tornado watch for much of Florida north of the Interstate 4 corridor, including Volusia and Flagler counties and 17 other counties. A watch means it's possible the approaching severe storms could contain a tornado.

