To DeVos, Florida shows the path to school choice

Read more: Bangor Daily News

Florida has channeled billions of taxpayer dollars into scholarships for poor children to attend private schools over the past 15 years, using tax credits to build a laboratory for school choice that the Trump administration holds up as a model for the nation. The voucherlike program, the largest of its kind in the country, helps pay tuition for nearly 100,000 students from low-income families.

