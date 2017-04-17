Three roads closed this morning in Central Florida due to smoke, poor visibility
They are State Road 528, also known as the Beachline; State Road 407 near Cocoa and State Road 44 in Lake County . Closest to Orlando: The stretch of SR 528 between State Road 520 in Orange County and Interstate 95 in Brevard County is closed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|This and That (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Sarah
|25,994
|www.chemsarus.com the new scammer page.
|4 hr
|Garret
|7
|Chemsarus.com Scammer Moderators Team ! Warning
|4 hr
|Garret
|3
|Buy Research Chemicals Online
|4 hr
|Garret
|6
|www.chemsarus.com corruption warning
|4 hr
|Garret
|2
|How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14)
|Apr 14
|Pro Bass Shop
|9
|Wildfires scorch parts of Florida; gov. declare...
|Apr 14
|RustyS
|3
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC