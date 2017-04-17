Three roads closed this morning in Ce...

Three roads closed this morning in Central Florida due to smoke, poor visibility

3 hrs ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

They are State Road 528, also known as the Beachline; State Road 407 near Cocoa and State Road 44 in Lake County . Closest to Orlando: The stretch of SR 528 between State Road 520 in Orange County and Interstate 95 in Brevard County is closed.

