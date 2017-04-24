Thousands of Florida gators removed...
These prehistoric lizard-like leviathans march calmly through golf course fairways, across college campuses and end up in urban drainage systems and even neighborhood swimming pools. Areas like Orlando, Sarasota, Fort Myers and Naples rank among the highest when it comes to alligator removals, according to data from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the state agency that handles alligator nuisance calls.
